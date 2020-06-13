Rent Calculator
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
216 S Madison Avenue
216 South Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
216 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 S Madison Avenue have any available units?
216 S Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 216 S Madison Avenue have?
Some of 216 S Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 216 S Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 S Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 S Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 216 S Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 216 S Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 216 S Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 S Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 S Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 S Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 S Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 S Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
