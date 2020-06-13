1879 N Madison Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Charming 1940s Cottage, Patio Deck, Private Lot - Property Id: 224076



NOTE: Come check it out at ANYTIME and without any COVID-19 concerns! Contact me for code to the front door and you can stop by at your convenience, no matter how early or how late!

Come home to a charming house on a beautiful tree lined street. Features include a modern kitchen opening to a dining room with French doors to the back patio, original hardwood floors, brick chimney and fireplace, central A/C & heat, and tank-less water heater. The exceptionally large lot (6000+ sqft) includes drought tolerant gardens, grass, private fenced-in patio, deck and smart sprinkler system. Other outdoor features include a bike shed & large tool shed, natural gas hookup for outside patio grill, and a widened driveway to compliment the well placed two car garage & workshop area. This is a wonderful home that won't last long!



Minimum Requirements: Good credit score and a combined income of 3x monthly rent (cosigners accepted).

