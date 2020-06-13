All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1879 N Madison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1879 N Madison Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1879 N Madison Ave

1879 North Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1879 North Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Normandie Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 1940s Cottage, Patio Deck, Private Lot - Property Id: 224076

NOTE: Come check it out at ANYTIME and without any COVID-19 concerns! Contact me for code to the front door and you can stop by at your convenience, no matter how early or how late!
-----
Come home to a charming house on a beautiful tree lined street. Features include a modern kitchen opening to a dining room with French doors to the back patio, original hardwood floors, brick chimney and fireplace, central A/C & heat, and tank-less water heater. The exceptionally large lot (6000+ sqft) includes drought tolerant gardens, grass, private fenced-in patio, deck and smart sprinkler system. Other outdoor features include a bike shed & large tool shed, natural gas hookup for outside patio grill, and a widened driveway to compliment the well placed two car garage & workshop area. This is a wonderful home that won't last long!

Minimum Requirements: Good credit score and a combined income of 3x monthly rent (cosigners accepted).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224076
Property Id 224076

(RLNE5740860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 N Madison Ave have any available units?
1879 N Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 N Madison Ave have?
Some of 1879 N Madison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 N Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1879 N Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 N Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1879 N Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1879 N Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1879 N Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 1879 N Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1879 N Madison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 N Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 1879 N Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1879 N Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1879 N Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 N Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1879 N Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton