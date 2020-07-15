All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1850 El Sereno Ave

1850 El Sereno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1850 El Sereno Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
1850 El Sereno Ave - Property Id: 204061

This charming and restored 1910 Pasadena Craftsman Bungalow has original details (crown moulding, wood floors, high ceilings, original fireplace) intact. House features 3 bedrooms, two full newly renovated baths, wood flooring throughout, ample farmhouse style kitchen with dishwasher, in-house washer/dryer, dining room, living room, office, and outside covered patio space perfect for dining al fresco. Onsite car-port parking and a gated driveway in a lush green neighborhood. House is on a quarter acre lot duplex property (2 houses on a lot) on the Altadena border of Northwest Pasadena, walking distance from Lincoln and the Rose Bowl. 5 minutes from downtown Pasadena and gorgeous hiking trails. 15 minute drive to Highland Park, and NELA. Near the 210 and 2 freeways. This is LA adjacent living at its best! Furnishings and utilities can be bundled and included for additional flat monthly fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204061
Property Id 204061

(RLNE5465210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 El Sereno Ave have any available units?
1850 El Sereno Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 El Sereno Ave have?
Some of 1850 El Sereno Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 El Sereno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1850 El Sereno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 El Sereno Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 El Sereno Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1850 El Sereno Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1850 El Sereno Ave offers parking.
Does 1850 El Sereno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 El Sereno Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 El Sereno Ave have a pool?
No, 1850 El Sereno Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1850 El Sereno Ave have accessible units?
No, 1850 El Sereno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 El Sereno Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 El Sereno Ave has units with dishwashers.
