Pasadena, CA
185 Glen Summer Road
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:35 PM
185 Glen Summer Road
185 Glen Summer Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
185 Glen Summer Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 185 Glen Summer Road have any available units?
185 Glen Summer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 185 Glen Summer Road have?
Some of 185 Glen Summer Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 185 Glen Summer Road currently offering any rent specials?
185 Glen Summer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Glen Summer Road pet-friendly?
No, 185 Glen Summer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 185 Glen Summer Road offer parking?
Yes, 185 Glen Summer Road offers parking.
Does 185 Glen Summer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Glen Summer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Glen Summer Road have a pool?
No, 185 Glen Summer Road does not have a pool.
Does 185 Glen Summer Road have accessible units?
No, 185 Glen Summer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Glen Summer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Glen Summer Road has units with dishwashers.
