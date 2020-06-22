183 North Chester Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Updated Downstairs Apartment: Hard Floors; Custom Color Paint Scheme; Nearly new Counters, Sinks, Faucets, Custom Shower Tile, Nearly new Stove and Oven. This apartment comes with: Refrigerator, One Parking Space, On Site Laundry Room (coin op).



This is for a ONE YEAR LEASE.

NO PETS ALLOWED.



TWO WAYS TO VIEW:

1.

Go to the property front door with smart phone in hand.

to enter the apartment with the Rently.com Lock box:

call or text 888-883-1193 with code 996127

You will be sent a text message to your phone, from Rently.com.

From the text message you will perform a quick sign up with Rently.com.

After you sign up, they will give you the code for their lock box which is on the front door. The key to the home is inside.

There is a one time $1.00 charge to your credit card, and the charge will be removed in four days. It is totally free to view the apartment using the Rently.com lock box.

Self showing times are every day of the week, 7am to 7pm.

Thank you!



2.

Call Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. to view this apartment. 626-577-3060.

You can check out a key from our office.

We are located: 540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101, Pasadena, 91101



Office hours for Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. are:

Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm

Saturday, 10am to 3pm

Closed on Sundays and major holidays



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.