Last updated October 7 2019 at 6:14 PM

183 North Chester Avenue

183 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

183 North Chester Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Updated Downstairs Apartment: Hard Floors; Custom Color Paint Scheme; Nearly new Counters, Sinks, Faucets, Custom Shower Tile, Nearly new Stove and Oven. This apartment comes with: Refrigerator, One Parking Space, On Site Laundry Room (coin op).

This is for a ONE YEAR LEASE.
NO PETS ALLOWED.

TWO WAYS TO VIEW:
1.
Go to the property front door with smart phone in hand.
to enter the apartment with the Rently.com Lock box:
call or text 888-883-1193 with code 996127
You will be sent a text message to your phone, from Rently.com.
From the text message you will perform a quick sign up with Rently.com.
After you sign up, they will give you the code for their lock box which is on the front door. The key to the home is inside.
There is a one time $1.00 charge to your credit card, and the charge will be removed in four days. It is totally free to view the apartment using the Rently.com lock box.
Self showing times are every day of the week, 7am to 7pm.
Thank you!

2.
Call Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. to view this apartment. 626-577-3060.
You can check out a key from our office.
We are located: 540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101, Pasadena, 91101

Office hours for Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. are:
Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm
Saturday, 10am to 3pm
Closed on Sundays and major holidays

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 North Chester Avenue have any available units?
183 North Chester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 North Chester Avenue have?
Some of 183 North Chester Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 North Chester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
183 North Chester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 North Chester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 North Chester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 183 North Chester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 183 North Chester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 183 North Chester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 North Chester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 North Chester Avenue have a pool?
No, 183 North Chester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 183 North Chester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 183 North Chester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 183 North Chester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 North Chester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
