Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

1742 Glen Avenue

1742 Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Glen Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listing agent is one of the owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Glen Avenue have any available units?
1742 Glen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1742 Glen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Glen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Glen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1742 Glen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1742 Glen Avenue offer parking?
No, 1742 Glen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1742 Glen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Glen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Glen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1742 Glen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Glen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1742 Glen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Glen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Glen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Glen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 Glen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
