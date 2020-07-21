Rent Calculator
Pasadena, CA
1706 N Marengo Ave
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM
1 of 10
1706 N Marengo Ave
1706 North Marengo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1706 North Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
La Pintoresca Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED. Everything's brand new including furniture. Washer/dryer included
(RLNE4976423)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 N Marengo Ave have any available units?
1706 N Marengo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1706 N Marengo Ave have?
Some of 1706 N Marengo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1706 N Marengo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1706 N Marengo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 N Marengo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 N Marengo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1706 N Marengo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1706 N Marengo Ave offers parking.
Does 1706 N Marengo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 N Marengo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 N Marengo Ave have a pool?
No, 1706 N Marengo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1706 N Marengo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1706 N Marengo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 N Marengo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 N Marengo Ave has units with dishwashers.
