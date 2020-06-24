All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

168 N Wilson Avenue

168 North Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

168 North Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Updated 2bed/1bath apartment with 2 assigned parking spaces in a gated and secured community. Building comes with accessible elevator. Stainless steel kitchen appliances: stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Unit comes with a private balcony. Beautiful laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. This unit also comes with washer and dryer combo for tenants' use. Many more great features - a definite must see unit! Conveniently located close to Old Town Pasadena, Pasadena City College (PCC), California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech), shops and restaurants on Colorado Blvd., and the I-210 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 N Wilson Avenue have any available units?
168 N Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 N Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 168 N Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 N Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
168 N Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 N Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 168 N Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 168 N Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 168 N Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 168 N Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 N Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 N Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 168 N Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 168 N Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 168 N Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 168 N Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 N Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
