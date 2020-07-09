All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:56 PM

162 E claremonte st

162 East Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

162 East Claremont Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7. bedroom - 2 kitchen, . Prime Pasadena, please see below Showing instruction, Do not accept section 8. The Rent price is special promotion , call today and take advantage of a low rent price .. This two stories House has 2 kitchen, 6 bedrooms+ 3 baths with tub with a privet porch and Large living room, dining room, family room, large indoor laundry room, walking closet, play room/ office area, nice size kitchen and a privet fenced yard with small back yard. New carpet and vinyl floor and new paint in and out. Brand new wall unit air condition and heat. Plenty Street parking as well driveway parking, all pets are accepted any size OK, 1-year minimum lease... Hardwood floor only in one master bed room. Location about 39 mints to downtown LA. Roommates welcome. What is written above is what you get. Showing instruction: 1. Owner prefer to show the house to all applicants (above 18 years of age) ones. 2. Please do not park your car on the driveway 3. Drive by 1st and call when you at the property. Please read below before calling: 1. Utilities (water. gas. trash, power, sewer) and parking are not included the rent price. 2. $2900 Security deposit is minimum subject to application review. 3. No refrigerator, no garage 4. Application fee is not refundable at any time no refund. Qualification: must have clean background no hables espanol, English only. Please call our office direct line phone - NO text - hours to call are 10AM-7:00PM. Address: E Claremont St, Pasadena Ca 91103 Cross Street. Fair Oaks/ north Summit ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 E claremonte st have any available units?
162 E claremonte st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 E claremonte st have?
Some of 162 E claremonte st's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 E claremonte st currently offering any rent specials?
162 E claremonte st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 E claremonte st pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 E claremonte st is pet friendly.
Does 162 E claremonte st offer parking?
Yes, 162 E claremonte st offers parking.
Does 162 E claremonte st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 E claremonte st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 E claremonte st have a pool?
No, 162 E claremonte st does not have a pool.
Does 162 E claremonte st have accessible units?
No, 162 E claremonte st does not have accessible units.
Does 162 E claremonte st have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 E claremonte st does not have units with dishwashers.

