162 E claremonte st

7. bedroom - 2 kitchen, . Prime Pasadena, please see below Showing instruction, Do not accept section 8. The Rent price is special promotion , call today and take advantage of a low rent price .. This two stories House has 2 kitchen, 6 bedrooms+ 3 baths with tub with a privet porch and Large living room, dining room, family room, large indoor laundry room, walking closet, play room/ office area, nice size kitchen and a privet fenced yard with small back yard. New carpet and vinyl floor and new paint in and out. Brand new wall unit air condition and heat. Plenty Street parking as well driveway parking, all pets are accepted any size OK, 1-year minimum lease... Hardwood floor only in one master bed room. Location about 39 mints to downtown LA. Roommates welcome. What is written above is what you get. Showing instruction: 1. Owner prefer to show the house to all applicants (above 18 years of age) ones. 2. Please do not park your car on the driveway 3. Drive by 1st and call when you at the property. Please read below before calling: 1. Utilities (water. gas. trash, power, sewer) and parking are not included the rent price. 2. $2900 Security deposit is minimum subject to application review. 3. No refrigerator, no garage 4. Application fee is not refundable at any time no refund. Qualification: must have clean background no hables espanol, English only. Please call our office direct line phone - NO text - hours to call are 10AM-7:00PM. Address: E Claremont St, Pasadena Ca 91103 Cross Street. Fair Oaks/ north Summit ave