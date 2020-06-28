Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1570 Mentone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1570 Mentone Avenue
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:25 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1570 Mentone Avenue
1570 Mentone Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1570 Mentone Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths home in Pasadena. It has 2-car detached garage and yard for pets. The property is fully fenced. Move-in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1570 Mentone Avenue have any available units?
1570 Mentone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1570 Mentone Avenue have?
Some of 1570 Mentone Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1570 Mentone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Mentone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Mentone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1570 Mentone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1570 Mentone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1570 Mentone Avenue offers parking.
Does 1570 Mentone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Mentone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Mentone Avenue have a pool?
No, 1570 Mentone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1570 Mentone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1570 Mentone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Mentone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570 Mentone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Pasadena
South Lake
The Oaks
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
Pasadena City College
Fuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton