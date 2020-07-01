Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 150 S Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
150 S Michigan Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:17 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
150 S Michigan Avenue
150 South Michigan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
150 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful property on 3rd floor, with 2 parking space.2 Bed 2 Bath located near freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 S Michigan Avenue have any available units?
150 S Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 150 S Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150 S Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 S Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 150 S Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 150 S Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 150 S Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 150 S Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 S Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 S Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 150 S Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 150 S Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150 S Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150 S Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 S Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 S Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 S Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Pasadena
South Lake
The Oaks
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
Pasadena City College
Fuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton