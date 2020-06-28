1490 Riviera Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful fully remodeled home in the Hastings Ranch area has three bedrooms and 2 baths plus a den that could be used as a fourth bedroom as it does have a closet. Home features, newly remodeled kitchen with porcelain floors, custom kitchen cabinets, and quartz counter tops. There are brand new hardwood engineered floors throughout. A newer HVAC system and tankless water heater. The attic also has newer insulation. The backyard is spacious with a covered patio and jacuzzi tub, and partial cityviews. This home is perfect for entertaining.