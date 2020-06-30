1450 Raymond Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and charming built in 1922. In 2017 this home was renovated throughout with new AC, plumbing, electrical, kitchen and bath. The kitchen includes and island and granite counter tops. There is a cozy family room with a fireplace. The backyard is enclosed with citrus plants and 2-car detached garage its unique feature - There is a basement giving about 1,000 sq ft. more space beneath the house. It also has hookups for a washer and dryer. Pets may be allowed (include details in application). This house is located near the Alkebu-Lan Cultural Center, Teen Education Center and La Pintoresca Public to the West, all within a 3 minute walk. To the North is an elementary and magnet school. To the East and South is residential. Please call for appointment.