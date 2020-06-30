All apartments in Pasadena
1450 Raymond Avenue N
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

1450 Raymond Avenue N

1450 North Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
La Pintoresca Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and charming built in 1922. In 2017 this home was renovated throughout with new AC, plumbing, electrical, kitchen and bath. The kitchen includes and island and granite counter tops. There is a cozy family room with a fireplace. The backyard is enclosed with citrus plants and 2-car detached garage its unique feature - There is a basement giving about 1,000 sq ft. more space beneath the house. It also has hookups for a washer and dryer. Pets may be allowed (include details in application). This house is located near the Alkebu-Lan Cultural Center, Teen Education Center and La Pintoresca Public to the West, all within a 3 minute walk. To the North is an elementary and magnet school. To the East and South is residential. Please call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Raymond Avenue N have any available units?
1450 Raymond Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Raymond Avenue N have?
Some of 1450 Raymond Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Raymond Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Raymond Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Raymond Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Raymond Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Raymond Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Raymond Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1450 Raymond Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 Raymond Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Raymond Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1450 Raymond Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Raymond Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1450 Raymond Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Raymond Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Raymond Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

