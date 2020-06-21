All apartments in Pasadena
1445 Riviera Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:36 PM

1445 Riviera Drive

1445 Riviera Drive · (626) 636-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1445 Riviera Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Lovely new Renovated Pool home located at Upper Hastings Ranch area in Pasadena. 3 bedroom & 2 baths +one office room. The house is fully renovated Laminated new wood flooring , new paint, new upgraded bathroom. The kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and range hood. The open floor plan includes a large living room with exterior views of the meticulously landscaped backyard and pool great for outdoor dining and summer entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Riviera Drive have any available units?
1445 Riviera Drive has a unit available for $3,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Riviera Drive have?
Some of 1445 Riviera Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Riviera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Riviera Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Riviera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Riviera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Riviera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Riviera Drive does offer parking.
Does 1445 Riviera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Riviera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Riviera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1445 Riviera Drive has a pool.
Does 1445 Riviera Drive have accessible units?
No, 1445 Riviera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Riviera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Riviera Drive has units with dishwashers.
