1445 Riviera Drive

Amenities
Lovely new Renovated Pool home located at Upper Hastings Ranch area in Pasadena. 3 bedroom & 2 baths +one office room. The house is fully renovated Laminated new wood flooring , new paint, new upgraded bathroom. The kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and range hood. The open floor plan includes a large living room with exterior views of the meticulously landscaped backyard and pool great for outdoor dining and summer entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Pets allowed.