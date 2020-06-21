1445 Riviera Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Lovely new Renovated Pool home located at Upper Hastings Ranch area in Pasadena. 3 bedroom & 2 baths +one office room. The house is fully renovated Laminated new wood flooring , new paint, new upgraded bathroom. The kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and range hood. The open floor plan includes a large living room with exterior views of the meticulously landscaped backyard and pool great for outdoor dining and summer entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Pets allowed.