All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1420 N Holliston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1420 N Holliston Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:08 AM

1420 N Holliston Avenue

1420 North Holliston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 North Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Historic Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom Spanish . laundry hook ups, fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 N Holliston Avenue have any available units?
1420 N Holliston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1420 N Holliston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 N Holliston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 N Holliston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1420 N Holliston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1420 N Holliston Avenue offer parking?
No, 1420 N Holliston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1420 N Holliston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 N Holliston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 N Holliston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1420 N Holliston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1420 N Holliston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 N Holliston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 N Holliston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 N Holliston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 N Holliston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 N Holliston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton