Pasadena, CA
141 South HUDSON Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

141 South HUDSON Avenue

141 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

141 South Hudson Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Loft Style, Sophisticated, elegant, contemporary, luxury, well appointed light and bright end unit. Step through the doors and you will be greeted by sleek wood flooring, natural lighting and a open space floor plan. This 3-bed, 3-bath, Tri-Level style unit is in an ideal location in the building w/tree-top & city views of San Gabriel Mountains. The large living/dining area features dramatic 20-ft ceilings w/floor to ceiling windows & a large north facing balcony. The unit also has a gourmet kitchen, large laundry room, and master suite on the lower level. Downstairs there is a master suite and a huge loft area that could be used as a den, office, or additional sleeping area. The unit has hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large custom walk-in closets, and central heat & air. This unit comes w/ 2 secured parking spaces. Walking distance to Caltech, restaurants, shoppings, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 South HUDSON Avenue have any available units?
141 South HUDSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 South HUDSON Avenue have?
Some of 141 South HUDSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 South HUDSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
141 South HUDSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 South HUDSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 141 South HUDSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 141 South HUDSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 141 South HUDSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 141 South HUDSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 South HUDSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 South HUDSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 141 South HUDSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 141 South HUDSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 141 South HUDSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 141 South HUDSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 South HUDSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

