141 South HUDSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly Remodeled Loft Style, Sophisticated, elegant, contemporary, luxury, well appointed light and bright end unit. Step through the doors and you will be greeted by sleek wood flooring, natural lighting and a open space floor plan. This 3-bed, 3-bath, Tri-Level style unit is in an ideal location in the building w/tree-top & city views of San Gabriel Mountains. The large living/dining area features dramatic 20-ft ceilings w/floor to ceiling windows & a large north facing balcony. The unit also has a gourmet kitchen, large laundry room, and master suite on the lower level. Downstairs there is a master suite and a huge loft area that could be used as a den, office, or additional sleeping area. The unit has hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large custom walk-in closets, and central heat & air. This unit comes w/ 2 secured parking spaces. Walking distance to Caltech, restaurants, shoppings, etc.