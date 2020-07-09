All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1361 E Del Mar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1361 E Del Mar Ave
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

1361 E Del Mar Ave

1361 East Del Mar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1361 East Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89eaf8f074 ---- This is a beautiful remodeled apartment and is located directly across the street from Cal Tech. The apartment has just beed updated with a stunning new kitchen that comes with a range and fridge. The living room has just been updated with sleek hardwood laminate flooring. The bedroom comes with an attached bathroom and has a large closet, ceiling fan and window a/c. The apartment has ample amounts of storage and closet space. The apartment has one off street parking spot. This is a great place in a perfect location. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property. Move in costs: $1800 - Rent $1800 - Deposit $175 - Inspection $40 - Inspection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 E Del Mar Ave have any available units?
1361 E Del Mar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 E Del Mar Ave have?
Some of 1361 E Del Mar Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 E Del Mar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1361 E Del Mar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 E Del Mar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1361 E Del Mar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1361 E Del Mar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1361 E Del Mar Ave offers parking.
Does 1361 E Del Mar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 E Del Mar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 E Del Mar Ave have a pool?
No, 1361 E Del Mar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1361 E Del Mar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1361 E Del Mar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 E Del Mar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 E Del Mar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton