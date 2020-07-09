1361 E Del Mar Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89eaf8f074 ---- This is a beautiful remodeled apartment and is located directly across the street from Cal Tech. The apartment has just beed updated with a stunning new kitchen that comes with a range and fridge. The living room has just been updated with sleek hardwood laminate flooring. The bedroom comes with an attached bathroom and has a large closet, ceiling fan and window a/c. The apartment has ample amounts of storage and closet space. The apartment has one off street parking spot. This is a great place in a perfect location. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property. Move in costs: $1800 - Rent $1800 - Deposit $175 - Inspection $40 - Inspection