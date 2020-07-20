All apartments in Pasadena
1304 North Catalina
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:54 AM

1304 North Catalina

1304 N Catalina Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1304 N Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA 91104
Bungalow Heaven

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a viewing, please contact us at 213-598-8528.

Applicant Requirements:
- Combined household income 3xs rent amount
- No Evictions
- NO Section 8
Pets welcome

Note: Deposit is based on credit and other factors.
List prices and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 North Catalina have any available units?
1304 North Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1304 North Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
1304 North Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 North Catalina pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 North Catalina is pet friendly.
Does 1304 North Catalina offer parking?
No, 1304 North Catalina does not offer parking.
Does 1304 North Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 North Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 North Catalina have a pool?
No, 1304 North Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 1304 North Catalina have accessible units?
No, 1304 North Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 North Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 North Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 North Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 North Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
