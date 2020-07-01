All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1255 Lincoln Avenue

1255 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Banbury Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lower rear unit is lovely. Newly updated kitchen and bath with wood like floors and new paint. Includes the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer hookups. Generous cabinet space in the kitchen. Light bright unit with spacious living room and dining combination. Laundry room hookups off kitchen with back door leading to rear yard of property. There is one car parking in the rear carport. Pets are permitted. Rent includes water. Very quiet building close to Rose Bowl and Freeway access. Public transportation very close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
1255 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 1255 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 1255 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.

