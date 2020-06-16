All apartments in Pasadena
125 N. Raymond Ave. #211.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

125 N. Raymond Ave. #211

125 North Raymond Avenue · (323) 452-6027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Loft in Old Town Pasadena, historic building, designer furnishings, Virtual Tour - Live in a piece of Pasadena history in the chi chi Raymond Renaissance building in Old Town Pasadena. If you enjoy history and architecture but still need a dishwasher and central air this is the place for you! Working from home? High speed internet available. Sick of driving? You're one block away from the metro station. Enjoy the best of Old Town from eclectic boutiques on Holly to an array of international cuisine in Colorado restaurants. Across from Memorial Park with free summer concerts. Spa, gym and elevator in the building. Beautifully furnished unit has polished concrete floors, open kitchen with granite counters and s/s appliances. Roche Bobois white leather living room furniture, Bose stereo system. Private patio looks out on Pasadena skyline. En suite bedroom upstairs furnished by Design Within Reach has full size washer dryer in hall, walk in closet with custom closet system, and double sink vanity for efficient mornings. Note: loft is available furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy the pleasure of not sitting on the freeway in the evening and having top restaurants and stores within steps. City living at its best! One parking spot in gated garage.
Click here for a virtual tour
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=myBu97pKEoG&brand=0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5612999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 have any available units?
125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 have?
Some of 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 currently offering any rent specials?
125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 pet-friendly?
No, 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 offer parking?
Yes, 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 does offer parking.
Does 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 have a pool?
No, 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 does not have a pool.
Does 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 have accessible units?
No, 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N. Raymond Ave. #211 has units with dishwashers.

