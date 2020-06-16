125 N. Raymond Ave. #211.

Amenities

Loft in Old Town Pasadena, historic building, designer furnishings, Virtual Tour - Live in a piece of Pasadena history in the chi chi Raymond Renaissance building in Old Town Pasadena. If you enjoy history and architecture but still need a dishwasher and central air this is the place for you! Working from home? High speed internet available. Sick of driving? You're one block away from the metro station. Enjoy the best of Old Town from eclectic boutiques on Holly to an array of international cuisine in Colorado restaurants. Across from Memorial Park with free summer concerts. Spa, gym and elevator in the building. Beautifully furnished unit has polished concrete floors, open kitchen with granite counters and s/s appliances. Roche Bobois white leather living room furniture, Bose stereo system. Private patio looks out on Pasadena skyline. En suite bedroom upstairs furnished by Design Within Reach has full size washer dryer in hall, walk in closet with custom closet system, and double sink vanity for efficient mornings. Note: loft is available furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy the pleasure of not sitting on the freeway in the evening and having top restaurants and stores within steps. City living at its best! One parking spot in gated garage.

No Pets Allowed



