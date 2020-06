Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Located in the brand newer J. Grant building in Pasadena, this two bedroom features clean lines, polished concrete floors, designer bath and kitchen, washer and dryer in the unit and outdoor balcony.Two parking space included and walk to everything! Available unfurnished and furnished for an extra fee. Short term also available.