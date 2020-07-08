All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated January 11 2020 at 3:01 AM

1160 Cordova Street

1160 Cordova Street · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the beautiful city of Pasadena, this two bedroom and one bathroom unit sits nestled on the first floor inside a private apartment building. Enjoy wood-like floors throughout, wall a/c unit, and lots of hallway storage. Kitchen features granite counters, rustic wood cabinets, and all appliances (fridge, stove, and wall oven) included. The spacious bedroom has built-in closet and cabinets. Enjoy a private porch perfect for entertaining or enjoying some fresh air and sunlight. Unit includes 2 assigned parking spots in garage. Convenient to 210 FWY, Grant Park, CA Institute of Technology, Pasadena City College, Robinson Stadium, Historic Route 66, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Cordova Street have any available units?
1160 Cordova Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Cordova Street have?
Some of 1160 Cordova Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Cordova Street currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Cordova Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Cordova Street pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Cordova Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1160 Cordova Street offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Cordova Street offers parking.
Does 1160 Cordova Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Cordova Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Cordova Street have a pool?
No, 1160 Cordova Street does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Cordova Street have accessible units?
No, 1160 Cordova Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Cordova Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Cordova Street does not have units with dishwashers.

