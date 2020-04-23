1127 E Del Mar Boulevard

Amenities

Contemporary and updated condo within close proximity of Caltech, South Lake Shopping District and the Metro Gold Line. This spacious unfurnished one bedroom and one bathroom unit offers quality laminate floors, recessed lighting, and a bright kitchen accentuated with granite countertops and a beautiful backsplash. It also features newer sliding doors and windows, a balcony, and amenities that can be enjoyed year-round. Casa Pasadena also offers a pool, spa, exercise room, clubroom, and an outdoor barbecue area for its residents.