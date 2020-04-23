All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:19 AM

1127 E Del Mar Boulevard

1127 East Del Mar Boulevard · (818) 512-0622
Location

1127 East Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Contemporary and updated condo within close proximity of Caltech, South Lake Shopping District and the Metro Gold Line. This spacious unfurnished one bedroom and one bathroom unit offers quality laminate floors, recessed lighting, and a bright kitchen accentuated with granite countertops and a beautiful backsplash. It also features newer sliding doors and windows, a balcony, and amenities that can be enjoyed year-round. Casa Pasadena also offers a pool, spa, exercise room, clubroom, and an outdoor barbecue area for its residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard have any available units?
1127 E Del Mar Boulevard has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard have?
Some of 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1127 E Del Mar Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 E Del Mar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
