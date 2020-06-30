All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1115 Cordova St Unit # 208

1115 Cordova Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
lobby
2 Bedroom Condo in Great Pasadena Location/ CALL FOR SPECIALS - Great 2 Bedroom located near Old Town Pasadena and just minutes away from PCC, Cal Tech, and Shopping Malls.

The unit resides at the back with a great privacy of the complex with a view of the pool on the 2nd floor. It features 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, laminate wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms, a sun lit kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and stove/oven, balcony, and central a/c and heating.

The unit includes 2 assigned parking spaces and additional storage space in the underground gated garage.

Large guest lobby on the ground floor. This is a gated community, very well maintained with community pool and lots of greenery.

Water and Trash Included

For more information call me at 818 3550749

"We are all Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE1873258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 have any available units?
1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 have?
Some of 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 offers parking.
Does 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 has a pool.
Does 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 have accessible units?
No, 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Cordova St Unit # 208 has units with dishwashers.

