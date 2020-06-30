1115 Cordova St Unit # 208

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage lobby

2 Bedroom Condo in Great Pasadena Location/ CALL FOR SPECIALS - Great 2 Bedroom located near Old Town Pasadena and just minutes away from PCC, Cal Tech, and Shopping Malls.



The unit resides at the back with a great privacy of the complex with a view of the pool on the 2nd floor. It features 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, laminate wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms, a sun lit kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and stove/oven, balcony, and central a/c and heating.



The unit includes 2 assigned parking spaces and additional storage space in the underground gated garage.



Large guest lobby on the ground floor. This is a gated community, very well maintained with community pool and lots of greenery.



Water and Trash Included



For more information call me at 818 3550749



"We are all Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



