111 S Oak Knoll Avenue

Amenities
Prime location in the heart of Pasadena! In close proximity to Pasadena Playhouse District, South Lake Shopping Center, Paseo
Colorado and Old Town Pasadena. As you enter the gated community you are greeted with a private courtyard with a
professionally maintained garden and water fountain. This adorable home is the end unit offering plenty of natural lighting and
boasts a modernized kitchen with gorgeous Quartz counter-tops, a charming pass-through window, gas stove & oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. The bright living room has a cozy fireplace, engineered wood flooring and recessed lighting. It also features 2
bedrooms, including a Master suite with a walk-in closet and a private balcony, 2.5 bathrooms with updated styling, light fixtures
and mirrors, laundry closet near the kitchen for your convenience. This unit includes central A/C & heating and a first floor outdoor patio area for your enjoyment. 2 assigned parking spaces are available in subterranean parking garage. This is a must see -- don't miss your chance to live in this charming home!