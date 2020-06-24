All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
111 S Oak Knoll Avenue
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

111 S Oak Knoll Avenue

111 South Oak Knoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Prime location in the heart of Pasadena! In close proximity to Pasadena Playhouse District, South Lake Shopping Center, Paseo
Colorado and Old Town Pasadena. As you enter the gated community you are greeted with a private courtyard with a
professionally maintained garden and water fountain. This adorable home is the end unit offering plenty of natural lighting and
boasts a modernized kitchen with gorgeous Quartz counter-tops, a charming pass-through window, gas stove & oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. The bright living room has a cozy fireplace, engineered wood flooring and recessed lighting. It also features 2
bedrooms, including a Master suite with a walk-in closet and a private balcony, 2.5 bathrooms with updated styling, light fixtures
and mirrors, laundry closet near the kitchen for your convenience. This unit includes central A/C & heating and a first floor outdoor patio area for your enjoyment. 2 assigned parking spaces are available in subterranean parking garage. This is a must see -- don't miss your chance to live in this charming home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue have any available units?
111 S Oak Knoll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue have?
Some of 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 S Oak Knoll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue offers parking.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton