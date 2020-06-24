111 S Oak Knoll Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Prime location in the heart of Pasadena! In close proximity to Pasadena Playhouse District, South Lake Shopping Center, Paseo

Colorado and Old Town Pasadena. As you enter the gated community you are greeted with a private courtyard with a

professionally maintained garden and water fountain. This adorable home is the end unit offering plenty of natural lighting and

boasts a modernized kitchen with gorgeous Quartz counter-tops, a charming pass-through window, gas stove & oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. The bright living room has a cozy fireplace, engineered wood flooring and recessed lighting. It also features 2

bedrooms, including a Master suite with a walk-in closet and a private balcony, 2.5 bathrooms with updated styling, light fixtures

and mirrors, laundry closet near the kitchen for your convenience. This unit includes central A/C & heating and a first floor outdoor patio area for your enjoyment. 2 assigned parking spaces are available in subterranean parking garage. This is a must see -- don't miss your chance to live in this charming home!