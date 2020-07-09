All apartments in Pasadena
1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C

1047 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1047 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Affordable studio includes private garage in chichi Madison Heights area of Pasadena. Brand new kitchen laid out to maximize space and even has room for a table. Top corner unit with only one common wall. Light bright studio has 3 walls of windows and classic linen look shades. Close to Art Center, Caltech and shops and restaurants on Lake. Shared backyard.
Sorry no pets.
All applicants 18 and over submit application through this link:
https://designationpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C have any available units?
1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C have?
Some of 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C currently offering any rent specials?
1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C pet-friendly?
No, 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C offer parking?
Yes, 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C offers parking.
Does 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C have a pool?
No, 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C does not have a pool.
Does 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C have accessible units?
No, 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 South Los Robles Avenue - C does not have units with dishwashers.

