Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:07 AM

100 Palmetto Drive

100 Palmetto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Palmetto Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This charming, Craftsman style cottage located near Old Town Pasadena in the historic Palmetto Court has been beautifully renovated and updated while still honoring its 1915 heritage. The updated kitchen is appointed with a new countertop, cabinets, all new appliances, and light fixtures. The bathroom has also been fully remodeled with new fixtures including pedestal sink, frameless glass shower partition and new flooring. All of these new details blend seamlessly with the original character: a welcoming front porch, windows with natural light on all sides, original built-in casework, beautifully restored hardwood floors and an original brick fireplace in the living room (decorative only.) The cottage includes a portable AC unit and lighted ceiling fans in both the living room and bedroom. A full size washer/dryer is also provided on the covered side patio. One dedicated, uncovered parking space. 100 Palmetto is centrally located in Pasadena, close to public transportation, witheasy access to freeways. This wonderful cottage is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for someone looking for an apartment alternative. Charming, updated, centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Palmetto Drive have any available units?
100 Palmetto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Palmetto Drive have?
Some of 100 Palmetto Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Palmetto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Palmetto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Palmetto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 Palmetto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 100 Palmetto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Palmetto Drive offers parking.
Does 100 Palmetto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Palmetto Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Palmetto Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Palmetto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Palmetto Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Palmetto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Palmetto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Palmetto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

