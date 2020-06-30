100 Palmetto Drive

Amenities

This charming, Craftsman style cottage located near Old Town Pasadena in the historic Palmetto Court has been beautifully renovated and updated while still honoring its 1915 heritage. The updated kitchen is appointed with a new countertop, cabinets, all new appliances, and light fixtures. The bathroom has also been fully remodeled with new fixtures including pedestal sink, frameless glass shower partition and new flooring. All of these new details blend seamlessly with the original character: a welcoming front porch, windows with natural light on all sides, original built-in casework, beautifully restored hardwood floors and an original brick fireplace in the living room (decorative only.) The cottage includes a portable AC unit and lighted ceiling fans in both the living room and bedroom. A full size washer/dryer is also provided on the covered side patio. One dedicated, uncovered parking space. 100 Palmetto is centrally located in Pasadena, close to public transportation, witheasy access to freeways. This wonderful cottage is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for someone looking for an apartment alternative. Charming, updated, centrally located.