Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

7420 East Parkway

7420 East Parkway · (844) 874-2669
Location

7420 East Parkway, Parkway, CA 95823
Parkway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7420 East Pkwy Sacramento CA · Avail. now

$1,869

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Sacramento Home with Upgrades
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 East Parkway have any available units?
7420 East Parkway has a unit available for $1,869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7420 East Parkway have?
Some of 7420 East Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 East Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7420 East Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 East Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7420 East Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkway.
Does 7420 East Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7420 East Parkway does offer parking.
Does 7420 East Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 East Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 East Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 7420 East Parkway has a pool.
Does 7420 East Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7420 East Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 East Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 East Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 East Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7420 East Parkway has units with air conditioning.
