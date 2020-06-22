All apartments in Paramount
Find more places like 7836 Pearle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
7836 Pearle Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7836 Pearle Street

7836 Pearle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paramount
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7836 Pearle Street, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom. New floors, new kitchen and new bathroom. Parking included! Laundry on-site. Ease of access to 105 and 710.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7836 Pearle Street have any available units?
7836 Pearle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 7836 Pearle Street have?
Some of 7836 Pearle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7836 Pearle Street currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Pearle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Pearle Street pet-friendly?
No, 7836 Pearle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 7836 Pearle Street offer parking?
Yes, 7836 Pearle Street does offer parking.
Does 7836 Pearle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7836 Pearle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Pearle Street have a pool?
No, 7836 Pearle Street does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Pearle Street have accessible units?
No, 7836 Pearle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7836 Pearle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7836 Pearle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd
Paramount, CA 90723

Similar Pages

Paramount 1 BedroomsParamount 2 Bedrooms
Paramount 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParamount Apartments with Pool
Paramount Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles