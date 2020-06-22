Rent Calculator
Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
7836 Pearle Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7836 Pearle Street
7836 Pearle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7836 Pearle Street, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom. New floors, new kitchen and new bathroom. Parking included! Laundry on-site. Ease of access to 105 and 710.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7836 Pearle Street have any available units?
7836 Pearle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paramount, CA
.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Paramount Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7836 Pearle Street have?
Some of 7836 Pearle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7836 Pearle Street currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Pearle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Pearle Street pet-friendly?
No, 7836 Pearle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paramount
.
Does 7836 Pearle Street offer parking?
Yes, 7836 Pearle Street does offer parking.
Does 7836 Pearle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7836 Pearle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Pearle Street have a pool?
No, 7836 Pearle Street does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Pearle Street have accessible units?
No, 7836 Pearle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7836 Pearle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7836 Pearle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
