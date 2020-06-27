15915 Georgia Avenue

Amenities

Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Paramount. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants and shopping in Paramount Town Center. This unit features hardwood floors, plenty of cabinet space, gas heater, in-bathroom linen closet, fresh paint, on-site laundry room. Unit has one car garage with additional street parking. Unit is located in back of property above garages. Plenty of windows to enjoy the natural light. Ready to move in. Owner pays water, trash, gardening service. Sorry no pets. Please text Angel at 562-457-0444 for additional details and to schedule a showing.