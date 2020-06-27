All apartments in Paramount
Find more places like 15915 Georgia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
15915 Georgia Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:40 AM

15915 Georgia Avenue

15915 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paramount
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15915 Georgia Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Paramount. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants and shopping in Paramount Town Center. This unit features hardwood floors, plenty of cabinet space, gas heater, in-bathroom linen closet, fresh paint, on-site laundry room. Unit has one car garage with additional street parking. Unit is located in back of property above garages. Plenty of windows to enjoy the natural light. Ready to move in. Owner pays water, trash, gardening service. Sorry no pets. Please text Angel at 562-457-0444 for additional details and to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15915 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
15915 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
Is 15915 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15915 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15915 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15915 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 15915 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15915 Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 15915 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15915 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15915 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 15915 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15915 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15915 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15915 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15915 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15915 Georgia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15915 Georgia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd
Paramount, CA 90723

Similar Pages

Paramount 1 BedroomsParamount 2 Bedrooms
Paramount 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParamount Apartments with Pool
Paramount Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles