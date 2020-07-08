14030 Mcclure Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Come live in this fabulous and recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Paramount! This 1st floor home comes with a private entrance patio, exclusive-use yard, a great layout, and central air-conditioning. Enjoy recently upgraded features including new paint throughout, new wood-like flooring. The unit comes with a stove, new dual-paned windows, sliding doors, and more! The BRIGHT kitchen has tons of cabinets, a full pantry for storage, NEW Quartz stone counter-tops, stainless steel sink, dishwasher and stove included. Enjoy a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom! Both the 2-car tandem parking spaces and coin-laundry room are conveniently located in the complex. Short distance to Paramount Park, Paramount Middle/High School, Paramount Drive-In Theatres, Swap Meet, Walmart, Hollywood Sports Park, 105 FWY, 710 FWY, food, shopping, and much more!