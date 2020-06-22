13859 Arthur Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/770354?source=marketing. /



This location also offers a "Self Guided Tour" option via electronic lock box, no appointment necessary. For identification purposes, you will need a credit/debit card to access the key box. There is an initial charge of 99 cents to verify valid identity and that charge is reversed within 24 hours. ///



MUST SEE! Newly Renovated Townhouse from top to bottom! Upgraded electrical, newer light fixtures, wall mounted A/C unit, newer carpet, painted with refreshing tones. Large open floor plan with living room, 1/2 BA and kitchen downstairs with bedrooms and full BA upstairs. Stunning Renovated Kitchen with newer flooring, newer stove, granite gray counters, stainless steel double sink and spacious cabinets. Newly Remodeled 1.5 Bathrooms with newer flooring and fixtures.



Includes interior Laundry Hook Ups. Property offers Carport Parking Located in Paramount with easy access to the 105 Fwy.



Beautifully Renovated Building includes newer landscaping, unique walk way, upgraded covered car port, newer lower windows.



DirecTV service is available without installing your own dish. No dish installation necessary!



All GGB Properties applicants must complete GGB Properties Application and Requirements. GGB does not accept 3rd party approved applications or credit checks.



Call or text Rita at 562-278-7162 to book a viewing. ///



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.