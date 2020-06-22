All apartments in Paramount
Last updated May 22 2019 at 8:53 PM

13859 Arthur Avenue

13859 Arthur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13859 Arthur Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/770354?source=marketing. /

This location also offers a "Self Guided Tour" option via electronic lock box, no appointment necessary. For identification purposes, you will need a credit/debit card to access the key box. There is an initial charge of 99 cents to verify valid identity and that charge is reversed within 24 hours. ///

MUST SEE! Newly Renovated Townhouse from top to bottom! Upgraded electrical, newer light fixtures, wall mounted A/C unit, newer carpet, painted with refreshing tones. Large open floor plan with living room, 1/2 BA and kitchen downstairs with bedrooms and full BA upstairs. Stunning Renovated Kitchen with newer flooring, newer stove, granite gray counters, stainless steel double sink and spacious cabinets. Newly Remodeled 1.5 Bathrooms with newer flooring and fixtures.

Includes interior Laundry Hook Ups. Property offers Carport Parking Located in Paramount with easy access to the 105 Fwy.

Beautifully Renovated Building includes newer landscaping, unique walk way, upgraded covered car port, newer lower windows.

DirecTV service is available without installing your own dish. No dish installation necessary!

All GGB Properties applicants must complete GGB Properties Application and Requirements. GGB does not accept 3rd party approved applications or credit checks.

Call or text Rita at 562-278-7162 to book a viewing. ///

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13859 Arthur Avenue have any available units?
13859 Arthur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 13859 Arthur Avenue have?
Some of 13859 Arthur Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13859 Arthur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13859 Arthur Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13859 Arthur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13859 Arthur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 13859 Arthur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13859 Arthur Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13859 Arthur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13859 Arthur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13859 Arthur Avenue have a pool?
No, 13859 Arthur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13859 Arthur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13859 Arthur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13859 Arthur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13859 Arthur Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
