3336 Via La Selva

For those seeking a light and bright single level home on one of the best streets in Valmonte, Via la Selva. Custom built with love and care, this 3 bedroom (one currently being used as a den or office) 1 1/2 bath home has windows everywhere, new hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, recessed lighting and a long private driveway. Cooks kitchen boasts a new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and wine fridge as well as a built in microwave and double ovens. Brand new washer and dryer included in the rental. Large 2 car garage with tons of storage. Gardener included. Mature landscaping and an interior courtyard provide a welcome oasis after a long day. Available now.