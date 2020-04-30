All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 3336 Via La Selva.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
3336 Via La Selva
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

3336 Via La Selva

3336 Via La Selva · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3336 Via La Selva, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
For those seeking a light and bright single level home on one of the best streets in Valmonte, Via la Selva. Custom built with love and care, this 3 bedroom (one currently being used as a den or office) 1 1/2 bath home has windows everywhere, new hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, recessed lighting and a long private driveway. Cooks kitchen boasts a new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and wine fridge as well as a built in microwave and double ovens. Brand new washer and dryer included in the rental. Large 2 car garage with tons of storage. Gardener included. Mature landscaping and an interior courtyard provide a welcome oasis after a long day. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Via La Selva have any available units?
3336 Via La Selva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 3336 Via La Selva have?
Some of 3336 Via La Selva's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Via La Selva currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Via La Selva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Via La Selva pet-friendly?
No, 3336 Via La Selva is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 3336 Via La Selva offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Via La Selva offers parking.
Does 3336 Via La Selva have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3336 Via La Selva offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Via La Selva have a pool?
No, 3336 Via La Selva does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Via La Selva have accessible units?
No, 3336 Via La Selva does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Via La Selva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 Via La Selva has units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 Via La Selva have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 Via La Selva does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles