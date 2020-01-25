All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
3328 Palos Verdes Dr N
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

3328 Palos Verdes Dr N

3328 Palos Verdes Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

3328 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom in Palos Verdes - Fantasic 2 bedroom home in Palos Verdes with hardwood floors, spacious yard and 2 car garage.

(RLNE5463230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N have any available units?
3328 Palos Verdes Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
Is 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Palos Verdes Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N offers parking.
Does 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N have a pool?
No, 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N have accessible units?
No, 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Palos Verdes Dr N does not have units with air conditioning.

