Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 2409 Via Sonoma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
2409 Via Sonoma
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM
1 of 44
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2409 Via Sonoma
2409 Via Sonoma
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2409 Via Sonoma, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Charming one level hoe of PVE. City lights view with swimming pool. Hardwood floor through out. New paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have any available units?
2409 Via Sonoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
.
Is 2409 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates
.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma offer parking?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Palos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms
Palos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with Garage
Palos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Malibu, CA
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
Duarte, CA
El Segundo, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles