Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2409 Via Sonoma
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

2409 Via Sonoma

2409 Via Sonoma · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Via Sonoma, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Charming one level hoe of PVE. City lights view with swimming pool. Hardwood floor through out. New paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Via Sonoma have any available units?
2409 Via Sonoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
Is 2409 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma offer parking?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Via Sonoma have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Via Sonoma does not have units with air conditioning.

