All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 2216 Paseo Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
2216 Paseo Del Mar
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

2216 Paseo Del Mar

2216 Paseo Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2216 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Studies show that people who live closest to the ocean are healthier and happier. Paseo Del Mar, when translated means "Sea Walk". Well, this home is about as close as you'll get to walking on the Sea, located directly across the bluffs of Lunada Bay. Traditional Palos Verdes Estates home with awe inspiring unobstructed Ocean, Coastline and Catalina Island views. There are 2 bedrooms on entry level which make for perfect guest or nanny suites and 3 bedrooms upstairs, so 5 in total. There are 5 bathrooms total, most are updated. The master suite was just remodeled and features hardwood floors, jaw dropping views, en-suite bathroom with a huge shower, dual sink vanity and skylight. Elegant Living room with fireplace and direct view of the bluff and ocean. Formal dining room with hardwood floors, exposed beam ceiling, access to kitchen and direct views of the ocean. Spacious kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite counters, brick oven grill and recessed lighting. Casual dining area off the kitchen. Family room has built-ins, wood flooring, bench seat and sliding door to the back yard. Laundry room just off kitchen. Outside, there's a sparkling pool and expansive front and back yards. Long driveway with electronic gate, plenty of room for multiples vehicles and there's also a 2 car attached garage, with direct access. Enjoy coastal hikes, beach activities like surfing and fishing or just hang out in your front yard and enjoy the view as the sun slowly disappears into the sea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Paseo Del Mar have any available units?
2216 Paseo Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2216 Paseo Del Mar have?
Some of 2216 Paseo Del Mar's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Paseo Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Paseo Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Paseo Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Paseo Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2216 Paseo Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Paseo Del Mar offers parking.
Does 2216 Paseo Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Paseo Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Paseo Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 2216 Paseo Del Mar has a pool.
Does 2216 Paseo Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 2216 Paseo Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Paseo Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Paseo Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Paseo Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Paseo Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles