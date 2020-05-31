2216 Paseo Del Mar

Amenities

Studies show that people who live closest to the ocean are healthier and happier. Paseo Del Mar, when translated means "Sea Walk". Well, this home is about as close as you'll get to walking on the Sea, located directly across the bluffs of Lunada Bay. Traditional Palos Verdes Estates home with awe inspiring unobstructed Ocean, Coastline and Catalina Island views. There are 2 bedrooms on entry level which make for perfect guest or nanny suites and 3 bedrooms upstairs, so 5 in total. There are 5 bathrooms total, most are updated. The master suite was just remodeled and features hardwood floors, jaw dropping views, en-suite bathroom with a huge shower, dual sink vanity and skylight. Elegant Living room with fireplace and direct view of the bluff and ocean. Formal dining room with hardwood floors, exposed beam ceiling, access to kitchen and direct views of the ocean. Spacious kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite counters, brick oven grill and recessed lighting. Casual dining area off the kitchen. Family room has built-ins, wood flooring, bench seat and sliding door to the back yard. Laundry room just off kitchen. Outside, there's a sparkling pool and expansive front and back yards. Long driveway with electronic gate, plenty of room for multiples vehicles and there's also a 2 car attached garage, with direct access. Enjoy coastal hikes, beach activities like surfing and fishing or just hang out in your front yard and enjoy the view as the sun slowly disappears into the sea.