Last updated May 27 2019

2136 Via Estudillo

2136 via Estudillo · No Longer Available
Location

2136 via Estudillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Conveniently located within walking distance of Palos Verdes Intermediate School, this wonderful ocean view home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large front living room with fireplace and huge windows for enjoying the views, large master with walk-in closet and large bath, family room off the kitchen, formal dining with fireplace, huge walk-in pantry and additional 3 bedrooms (one has been converted to an office.) There is a lovely grassy yard, separate patio and viewing deck. Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Via Estudillo have any available units?
2136 Via Estudillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2136 Via Estudillo have?
Some of 2136 Via Estudillo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Via Estudillo currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Via Estudillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Via Estudillo pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo offer parking?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not offer parking.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have a pool?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have accessible units?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Via Estudillo has units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 Via Estudillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 2136 Via Estudillo does not have units with air conditioning.
