1141 Via Zumaya

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Stunning architecture remodelled by Luis de Moraes. Ocean views from every room of this contemporary executive estate. Custom front door, energy efficient lighting/windows/doors/skylights, motorised window shades, stainless steel/glass railings, custom cabinets, Hans Grohe bushed nickel fixtures, white oak hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen w/island, Thermadore appliances, Volga Blue granite counters, Gigi's Groovy Stix recycled glass back-splash+seating for 14. Formal dining room w seatings for 10. Family room w granite fireplace/table, big screen TV, Rainforest Brown marble fireplace/counters. Private backyard w in-ground 8 person jetted spa, multiple seating areas, grassy area for the kids, low-voltage lighting, remote stereo speakers, natural gas hook-up for grill, hot/cold water access+drain for potential outdoor kitchen. Automatic drip sprinklers, central vac, Cat 5 wiring, Cox cable, 4-camera security system/DVR+central control case for electronic components.