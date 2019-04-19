1141 Via Zumaya

Amenities
Stunning architecture remodelled by Luis de Moraes. Ocean views from every room of this contemporary executive estate. Custom front door, energy efficient lighting/windows/doors/skylights, motorised window shades, stainless steel/glass railings, custom cabinets, Hans Grohe bushed nickel fixtures, white oak hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen w/island, Thermadore appliances, Volga Blue granite counters, Gigi's Groovy Stix recycled glass back-splash+seating for 14. Formal dining room w seatings for 10. Family room w granite fireplace/table, big screen TV, Rainforest Brown marble fireplace/counters. Private backyard w in-ground 8 person jetted spa, multiple seating areas, grassy area for the kids, low-voltage lighting, remote stereo speakers, natural gas hook-up for grill, hot/cold water access+drain for potential outdoor kitchen. Automatic drip sprinklers, central vac, Cat 5 wiring, Cox cable, 4-camera security system/DVR+central control case for electronic components.