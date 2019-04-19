All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
1141 Via Zumaya

1141 via Zumaya · No Longer Available
Location

1141 via Zumaya, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning architecture remodelled by Luis de Moraes. Ocean views from every room of this contemporary executive estate. Custom front door, energy efficient lighting/windows/doors/skylights, motorised window shades, stainless steel/glass railings, custom cabinets, Hans Grohe bushed nickel fixtures, white oak hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen w/island, Thermadore appliances, Volga Blue granite counters, Gigi's Groovy Stix recycled glass back-splash+seating for 14. Formal dining room w seatings for 10. Family room w granite fireplace/table, big screen TV, Rainforest Brown marble fireplace/counters. Private backyard w in-ground 8 person jetted spa, multiple seating areas, grassy area for the kids, low-voltage lighting, remote stereo speakers, natural gas hook-up for grill, hot/cold water access+drain for potential outdoor kitchen. Automatic drip sprinklers, central vac, Cat 5 wiring, Cox cable, 4-camera security system/DVR+central control case for electronic components.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Via Zumaya have any available units?
1141 Via Zumaya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1141 Via Zumaya have?
Some of 1141 Via Zumaya's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Via Zumaya currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Via Zumaya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Via Zumaya pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Via Zumaya is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Via Zumaya offer parking?
No, 1141 Via Zumaya does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Via Zumaya have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Via Zumaya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Via Zumaya have a pool?
No, 1141 Via Zumaya does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Via Zumaya have accessible units?
No, 1141 Via Zumaya does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Via Zumaya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Via Zumaya has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Via Zumaya have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Via Zumaya does not have units with air conditioning.
