Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Wellsbury Apartment Homes is a gated, beautifully landscaped community with so much to offer! Our quaint community is located off Middlefield Road just minutes from Downtown Palo Alto, entrances to 101 & 85 Freeway's & just 3 miles from Stanford University! Right in the heart of Mid Town where you can find shopping, restaurants, parks, libraries & entertainment right around the corner.