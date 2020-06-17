All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Stanford Villa

3375 Alma St · (650) 763-0162
logo
Rent Special
First Month FREE with a 12 month lease! Look & Lease Special! ($1,000)
Location

3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA 94306
South of Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 149 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$2,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 166 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stanford Villa.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
pool
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
Stanford Villa offers a carefree way of life in a classic and elegant atmosphere. Take your pick from studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments complete with luxury amenities geared towards comfort, quality, and style. Each home features beautiful flooring, spacious, open plan living areas, fully appointed kitchens, and white appliances. Easy living doesn't stop when you walk out your front door, our community offers abundant amenities for our residents. The beautifully landscaped community features three refreshing swimming pools, a comprehensive strength and fitness center, relaxing sauna, and on-site laundry facilities. Stanford Villa is in a prime location; walkable to both Stanford University and vibrant downtown Palo Alto where you can enjoy fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Grab a bite to eat at the nearby Saint Michael's Alley for California eats, or stop by Reposado for your Mexican cuisine fix. If you want to spend some time outside there are nearby golf courses and parks to spend your days. We are also close to some of the top employers in the area including Google and Stanford Health. Contact us today to find your new home, we are happy to schedule a tour so you can see all that Stanford Villa has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
Parking Details: Assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stanford Villa have any available units?
Stanford Villa has 35 units available starting at $2,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does Stanford Villa have?
Some of Stanford Villa's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stanford Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Stanford Villa is offering the following rent specials: First Month FREE with a 12 month lease! Look & Lease Special! ($1,000)
Is Stanford Villa pet-friendly?
No, Stanford Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does Stanford Villa offer parking?
Yes, Stanford Villa offers parking.
Does Stanford Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stanford Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stanford Villa have a pool?
Yes, Stanford Villa has a pool.
Does Stanford Villa have accessible units?
No, Stanford Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Stanford Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stanford Villa has units with dishwashers.

