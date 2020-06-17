Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities gym pool elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area carport cc payments courtyard e-payments green community guest parking online portal package receiving sauna smoke-free community

Stanford Villa offers a carefree way of life in a classic and elegant atmosphere. Take your pick from studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments complete with luxury amenities geared towards comfort, quality, and style. Each home features beautiful flooring, spacious, open plan living areas, fully appointed kitchens, and white appliances. Easy living doesn't stop when you walk out your front door, our community offers abundant amenities for our residents. The beautifully landscaped community features three refreshing swimming pools, a comprehensive strength and fitness center, relaxing sauna, and on-site laundry facilities. Stanford Villa is in a prime location; walkable to both Stanford University and vibrant downtown Palo Alto where you can enjoy fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Grab a bite to eat at the nearby Saint Michael's Alley for California eats, or stop by Reposado for your Mexican cuisine fix. If you want to spend some time outside there are nearby golf courses and parks to spend your days. We are also close to some of the top employers in the area including Google and Stanford Health. Contact us today to find your new home, we are happy to schedule a tour so you can see all that Stanford Villa has to offer.