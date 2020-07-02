All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:41 AM

Southwood

2850 Middlefield Rd · (650) 285-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save up to One Month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Location

2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Midtown Palo Alto

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 125 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$3,612

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,777

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
business center
carport
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Southwood apartments in Palo Alto, CA offers nearby golf courses, tennis courts, and bike paths. Our newly-renovated homes feature energy-efficient appliances, upgraded cabinetry and brand-new flooring, as well as an in-home washer and dryer and spacious closets. Residents of Southwood apartments in Palo Alto can relax in the pool and spa. We are convenient to US-101, Stanford University, and the San Francisco Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 75
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southwood have any available units?
Southwood has 3 units available starting at $2,993 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does Southwood have?
Some of Southwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southwood currently offering any rent specials?
Southwood is offering the following rent specials: Save up to One Month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is Southwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Southwood is pet friendly.
Does Southwood offer parking?
Yes, Southwood offers parking.
Does Southwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southwood have a pool?
Yes, Southwood has a pool.
Does Southwood have accessible units?
No, Southwood does not have accessible units.
Does Southwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southwood has units with dishwashers.
