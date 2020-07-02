2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303 Midtown Palo Alto
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 125 · Avail. Jul 15
$2,993
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 238 · Avail. now
$3,612
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft
Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 24
$3,777
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southwood.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
business center
carport
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Southwood apartments in Palo Alto, CA offers nearby golf courses, tennis courts, and bike paths. Our newly-renovated homes feature energy-efficient appliances, upgraded cabinetry and brand-new flooring, as well as an in-home washer and dryer and spacious closets. Residents of Southwood apartments in Palo Alto can relax in the pool and spa. We are convenient to US-101, Stanford University, and the San Francisco Bay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)