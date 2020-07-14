All apartments in Palo Alto
Hawthorne Apartment Homes

325 Hawthorne Ave · (650) 549-9799
Location

325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Downtown North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
online portal
smoke-free community
Hawthorne is a quaint community offering a homey feel right in the heart of downtown Palo Alto! These beautifully updated apartments offer large square footage, private assigned parking as well as full size washer & dryer inside (most apartments). Our apartments offer updated amenities such as quartz counter tops, hard wood floors, modern two tone paint, stylish blackout shades on every window & more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9 & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $30 per person
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions on dogs apply for aggressive breeds.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garage & Off Street Parking available. Please call for more information. Off-street parking;Garage. Surface Lot: 1 included in lease or Attached Garage: Included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne Apartment Homes have any available units?
Hawthorne Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Apartment Homes have?
Some of Hawthorne Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Hawthorne Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Hawthorne Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
