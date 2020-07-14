Hawthorne Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 6, 9 & 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $30 per person
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions on dogs apply for aggressive breeds.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garage & Off Street Parking available. Please call for more information. Off-street parking;Garage. Surface Lot: 1 included in lease or Attached Garage: Included in select leases.