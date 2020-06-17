837 Cowper St K

Amenities
Fantastic Downtown Palo Alto Apt (2/1 950 sq ft ) - Property Id: 289641
Quiet Upstairs Unit with large balcony
Walking Distance to Downtown Palo Alto, Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Caltrain, Restaurants & Shops
Bright and Airy, Quiet Neighborhood
Lots of Closet Space with Additional Closet in Carport Area
Easy Access to Stanford University, 101, & Bryant St. (Bike Lane)
One Covered Parking Space Included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289641
Property Id 289641
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5815116)