Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

837 Cowper St K

837 Cowper St · (650) 888-4116
Location

837 Cowper St, Palo Alto, CA 94301
University South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit K · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fantastic Downtown Palo Alto Apt (2/1 950 sq ft ) - Property Id: 289641

Quiet Upstairs Unit with large balcony

Walking Distance to Downtown Palo Alto, Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Caltrain, Restaurants & Shops

Bright and Airy, Quiet Neighborhood

Lots of Closet Space with Additional Closet in Carport Area

Easy Access to Stanford University, 101, & Bryant St. (Bike Lane)

One Covered Parking Space Included
Property Id 289641

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Cowper St K have any available units?
837 Cowper St K has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 Cowper St K have?
Some of 837 Cowper St K's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Cowper St K currently offering any rent specials?
837 Cowper St K isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Cowper St K pet-friendly?
No, 837 Cowper St K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 837 Cowper St K offer parking?
Yes, 837 Cowper St K does offer parking.
Does 837 Cowper St K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Cowper St K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Cowper St K have a pool?
No, 837 Cowper St K does not have a pool.
Does 837 Cowper St K have accessible units?
No, 837 Cowper St K does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Cowper St K have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Cowper St K does not have units with dishwashers.
