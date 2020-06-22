786 Marion Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Highly Desirable Midtown Neighborhood!



5 bedrooms



3 full bathrooms



Open living room with gas fireplace



Dining room area with access to side patio area



Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading into the family room creating a warm great room



Spacious master suite upstairs with large walk-in closet



3 bedrooms upstairs each have their own private loft areas perfect for a hidden reading nook



Maturely landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining, complete with fruit trees, built in bbq and overhead heaters



Central heat and a/c



Washer and dryer included



2 car garage



Optional unfurnished or furnished



Available immediately



Conveniently located near shops, schools, parks and freeways



Excellent Palo Alto schools- El Carmelo, JLS, Palo Alto High School (tenant to verify)



Contact Rosemary for showing instructions



Triada Real Estate Group, Inc. License #02061161