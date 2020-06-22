786 Marion Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Highly Desirable Midtown Neighborhood!
5 bedrooms
3 full bathrooms
Open living room with gas fireplace
Dining room area with access to side patio area
Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading into the family room creating a warm great room
Spacious master suite upstairs with large walk-in closet
3 bedrooms upstairs each have their own private loft areas perfect for a hidden reading nook
Maturely landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining, complete with fruit trees, built in bbq and overhead heaters
Central heat and a/c
Washer and dryer included
2 car garage
Optional unfurnished or furnished
Available immediately
Conveniently located near shops, schools, parks and freeways
Excellent Palo Alto schools- El Carmelo, JLS, Palo Alto High School (tenant to verify)
