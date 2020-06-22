All apartments in Palo Alto
786 Marion Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:16 AM

786 Marion Avenue

786 Marion Avenue · (650) 704-8458
Location

786 Marion Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Midtown Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Highly Desirable Midtown Neighborhood!

5 bedrooms

3 full bathrooms

Open living room with gas fireplace

Dining room area with access to side patio area

Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading into the family room creating a warm great room

Spacious master suite upstairs with large walk-in closet

3 bedrooms upstairs each have their own private loft areas perfect for a hidden reading nook

Maturely landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining, complete with fruit trees, built in bbq and overhead heaters

Central heat and a/c

Washer and dryer included

2 car garage

Optional unfurnished or furnished

Available immediately

Conveniently located near shops, schools, parks and freeways

Excellent Palo Alto schools- El Carmelo, JLS, Palo Alto High School (tenant to verify)

Contact Rosemary for showing instructions

Triada Real Estate Group, Inc. License #02061161

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 Marion Avenue have any available units?
786 Marion Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 786 Marion Avenue have?
Some of 786 Marion Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
786 Marion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 786 Marion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 786 Marion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 786 Marion Avenue does offer parking.
Does 786 Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 786 Marion Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 786 Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 786 Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 786 Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 786 Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 786 Marion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
