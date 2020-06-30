All apartments in Palo Alto
539 Lytton Avenue

539 Lytton Avenue · (408) 720-0920 ext. 101
Location

539 Lytton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Downtown North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 539 Lytton Avenue · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto. Located on Lytton Avenue, 1 block from University Ave in the heart of downtown. Blocks from all the restaurants and shopping downtown has to offer. Very close to 101 and the Palo Alto Caltrain station.

The kitchen features italian tile, blue pearl granite countertops, and custom slow-close maple cabinets and drawers. Top-brand stainless steel appliances including a Liebherr refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. LED lighting throughout the unit.

The dining nook, living room, and both bedrooms feature plush carpet. Fresh paint throughout. The living room includes a wood-burning fireplace and leads to a nice balcony/patio area. Both bedrooms have ample closet space, one closet includes organizers.

Additional Features: Washer & Dryer Included, Hunter Douglas Blinds, Central Heat, Detached 1-Car Garage with Automatic Opener, 1 Additional Reserved Parking Space, Storage Unit in Garage, Gated Community with Intercom for Entry.

No Pets
No Smoking

This is a must see!

Parking
1 Car Detached Garage with Automatic Opener
1 Additional Reserve Parking Space

Pets
No Pets

Laundry
Washer/Dryer Included in Unit

HVAC
Central Forced Heat
No Air Conditioning

Utilities
Tenant pays all utilities

Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
Addison Elementary (10/10)
David Starr Jordan Middle (10/10)
Palo Alto High (9/10)

If this doesn’t quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2789377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Lytton Avenue have any available units?
539 Lytton Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 Lytton Avenue have?
Some of 539 Lytton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Lytton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
539 Lytton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Lytton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Lytton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 539 Lytton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 539 Lytton Avenue offers parking.
Does 539 Lytton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 Lytton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Lytton Avenue have a pool?
No, 539 Lytton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 539 Lytton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 539 Lytton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Lytton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Lytton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
