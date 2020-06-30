539 Lytton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto. Located on Lytton Avenue, 1 block from University Ave in the heart of downtown. Blocks from all the restaurants and shopping downtown has to offer. Very close to 101 and the Palo Alto Caltrain station.



The kitchen features italian tile, blue pearl granite countertops, and custom slow-close maple cabinets and drawers. Top-brand stainless steel appliances including a Liebherr refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. LED lighting throughout the unit.



The dining nook, living room, and both bedrooms feature plush carpet. Fresh paint throughout. The living room includes a wood-burning fireplace and leads to a nice balcony/patio area. Both bedrooms have ample closet space, one closet includes organizers.



Additional Features: Washer & Dryer Included, Hunter Douglas Blinds, Central Heat, Detached 1-Car Garage with Automatic Opener, 1 Additional Reserved Parking Space, Storage Unit in Garage, Gated Community with Intercom for Entry.



No Pets

No Smoking



This is a must see!



Parking

1 Car Detached Garage with Automatic Opener

1 Additional Reserve Parking Space



Pets

No Pets



Laundry

Washer/Dryer Included in Unit



HVAC

Central Forced Heat

No Air Conditioning



Utilities

Tenant pays all utilities



Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)

Addison Elementary (10/10)

David Starr Jordan Middle (10/10)

Palo Alto High (9/10)



If this doesn’t quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2789377)