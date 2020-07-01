496 West Charleston Road Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Captivating, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in Palo Alto. Located in a Biker’s Paradise rated area so your daily errands are easy and convenient to do on a bicycle. Close to Palo Alto Schools. Secured parking entry with security cameras.



Its cozy interior offers a fireplace, big sliding glass doors and windows, and premium hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher. A vanity sink cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed central AC and heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry convenience. It comes with a 1-car detached garage. It also has a storage unit in the garage. No pets allowed (negotiable). Smoking is prohibited, too.



The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will be responsible for water, trash, and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Mayfield Park, Briones Park, Monroe Mini Park, and Del Medio Park.



Bike Score: 97



Bus lines:

22 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.0 mile

Rapid 522 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.0 mile

21 Stanford Shopping Center - Santa Clara Transit Center - 0.7 mile

C - AM C - Bayshore-San Antonio (AM) - 0.8 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.9 mile

LTD A Limited A - 0.9 mile

LTD B Limited B - 0.9 mile



No Pets Allowed



