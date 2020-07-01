All apartments in Palo Alto
496 West Charleston Road Unit 101

496 West Charleston Road · (408) 917-0430
Location

496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Charleston Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in Palo Alto. Located in a Biker’s Paradise rated area so your daily errands are easy and convenient to do on a bicycle. Close to Palo Alto Schools. Secured parking entry with security cameras.

Its cozy interior offers a fireplace, big sliding glass doors and windows, and premium hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher. A vanity sink cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed central AC and heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry convenience. It comes with a 1-car detached garage. It also has a storage unit in the garage. No pets allowed (negotiable). Smoking is prohibited, too.

The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will be responsible for water, trash, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Mayfield Park, Briones Park, Monroe Mini Park, and Del Medio Park.

Bike Score: 97

Bus lines:
22 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.0 mile
Rapid 522 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.0 mile
21 Stanford Shopping Center - Santa Clara Transit Center - 0.7 mile
C - AM C - Bayshore-San Antonio (AM) - 0.8 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.9 mile
LTD A Limited A - 0.9 mile
LTD B Limited B - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 have any available units?
496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 have?
Some of 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 496 West Charleston Road Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
