Location

430 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
University South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Intellirent

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$7,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 430 Forest Avenue have any available units?
430 Forest Avenue has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
Is 430 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 430 Forest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 430 Forest Avenue offer parking?
No, 430 Forest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 430 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 430 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 430 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

