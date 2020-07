Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Charming two-bedroom, one bath apartment located off of Lytton Avenue and University Avenue. It is on the top floor and a corner unit. This property is roughly 950 sq. ft. Offers coin-operated washer/dryer in the complex.



**Photos of another unit in the property but very similar**



Home Amenities

- Recently upgraded kitchen

- Fully loaded kitchen with dishwasher

- 1 assigned carport parking

- Forced heat throughout the home



Amenities

- Picnic area



Other information:

- Move in date: Available now

- Lease: 12-month lease

- Security deposit: $3,390

- No smoking, No pets



Contact Information:

Drive by and e-mail us to set up an appointment to view the property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.