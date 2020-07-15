322 College Avenue

Amenities

322 College is currently offering a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This spacious unit is located on the ground floor level of the charming six-plex community.



Impeccable location: blocks from California Avenue restaurants, bars, shops and the Palo Alto Farmer's Market. This location can't get any better when you also live near the Stanford campus, Palo Alto Train Station and the great restaurants and shops in Downtown Palo Alto.



This community is only minutes from Facebook and a short commute to Google and many other Silicon Valley companies! Have we mentioned easy access to 101 and 280?



Parking:



1 assigned carport with storage

Off-street parking available for 2nd vehicle



Additional Information:



Application fee $25.00 (age 18 and over)

Deposit $3,495 (on approved credit)

Income requirements: 2.5 the monthly rent (combined gross income)

No pets and smoking are allowed



Professionally Managed By: Cambridge Management Company (408) 727-3021

