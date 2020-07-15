All apartments in Palo Alto
322 College Avenue
322 College Avenue

Location

322 College Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Evergreen Park

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
322 College is currently offering a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This spacious unit is located on the ground floor level of the charming six-plex community.

Impeccable location: blocks from California Avenue restaurants, bars, shops and the Palo Alto Farmer's Market. This location can't get any better when you also live near the Stanford campus, Palo Alto Train Station and the great restaurants and shops in Downtown Palo Alto.

This community is only minutes from Facebook and a short commute to Google and many other Silicon Valley companies! Have we mentioned easy access to 101 and 280?

Parking:

1 assigned carport with storage
Off-street parking available for 2nd vehicle

Additional Information:

Application fee $25.00 (age 18 and over)
Deposit $3,495 (on approved credit)
Income requirements: 2.5 the monthly rent (combined gross income)
No pets and smoking are allowed

Professionally Managed By: Cambridge Management Company (408) 727-3021
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 College Avenue have any available units?
322 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palo Alto, CA.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
Is 322 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
322 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 322 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 322 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 322 College Avenue offers parking.
Does 322 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 322 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 322 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 322 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 322 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
