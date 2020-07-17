302 Kipling Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Charming studio with one bath in an upstairs apartment. Centrally located in Palo Alto, just two blocks from University and across the street from Johnson Park. The home recently upgraded the kitchen in 2016.



Home amenities:

- Recently remodeled kitchen

- Hardwood floor throughout

- Wall heater

- Recently installed dual pane windows for energy savings

- Small common area

- Water, garbage, and outside landscaping is included



Other information:

- Move in date: Available now!

- Lease: 12-month lease

- No smoking, No pets



Contact Information:

Drive by and e-mail steve@landmark-pm.com to schedule a showing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.