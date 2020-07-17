All apartments in Palo Alto
302 Kipling Street
302 Kipling Street

302 Kipling Street · (408) 916-1183
Location

302 Kipling Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Downtown North

Price and availability

Amenities

Charming studio with one bath in an upstairs apartment. Centrally located in Palo Alto, just two blocks from University and across the street from Johnson Park. The home recently upgraded the kitchen in 2016.

Home amenities:
- Recently remodeled kitchen
- Hardwood floor throughout
- Wall heater
- Recently installed dual pane windows for energy savings
- Small common area
- Water, garbage, and outside landscaping is included

Other information:
- Move in date: Available now!
- Lease: 12-month lease
- No smoking, No pets

Contact Information:
Drive by and e-mail steve@landmark-pm.com to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Kipling Street have any available units?
302 Kipling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palo Alto, CA.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
Is 302 Kipling Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 Kipling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Kipling Street pet-friendly?
No, 302 Kipling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 302 Kipling Street offer parking?
No, 302 Kipling Street does not offer parking.
Does 302 Kipling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Kipling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Kipling Street have a pool?
No, 302 Kipling Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 Kipling Street have accessible units?
No, 302 Kipling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Kipling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Kipling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Kipling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Kipling Street does not have units with air conditioning.
